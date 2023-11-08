13abc Marketplace
Four indicted for alleged forgery, theft from recycling business

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted four people Wednesday in connection to alleged theft and forgery that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in losses for a business.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted four people Wednesday in connection to alleged theft and forgery that resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in losses for a business.

The grand jury indicted Fredrick Hunter, Monroe Jones, James Edward Gover and Erica Ann Bollett on Theft and Forgery charges on Nov. 8.

Police affidavits allege Hunter worked at an unidentified business and was caught on camera “weighing” empty recycling bins and creating pay out tickets for three co-defendants for recyclables and amounts that did not exist. It went on to say that more then $73,000 was paid out to the co-defendants for their personal gain as of May of 2023.

The complaints allege Jones worked with a co-defendant in falsifying the pay slips for recyclables and illegally received more than $62,000; the affidavit for Gover said he did the same and illegally received more than $3,000. The criminal complaint for Bollett was not available as of Wednesday afternoon. 13 Action News has reached out to TPD for a police report for more information.

