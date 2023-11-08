13abc Marketplace
Genacross Lutheran Services to hold open interviews this weekend

The interviews will take place on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Genacross Lutheran Services is holding open interviews this weekend.

The interviews will take place on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the positions of STNA and Child Care Worker.

According to Genacross, STNA interviews will be held at the following locations:

  • Genacross Lutheran Services-Wolf Creek Campus located at 2001 Perrysburg Holland Road in Holland
  • Genacross Lutheran Services-Napoleon Campus located at 1036 S. Perry St. in Napoleon

Open interviews for the Child Care Worker position will be held at the Genacross Family & Youth Services office located at 1905 Perrysburg Holland Road.

Genacross says it will also be providing sign-on bonuses and other incentives for part-time and full-time positions.

To learn more about the available positions, visit the Genacross website.

For more information, contact Jammie Cassoni at 419-861-4910 or JCassoni@Genacross.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

