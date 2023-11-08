Maumee fire levy passes, Lake Township voters take a pass

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Voters in Maumee said yes to a levy request that fire officials say will strengthen their first responders.

It was business as usual at the Maumee Fire Department Wednesday, a day after voters approved a 5.6 mill levy request from the department.

“We want to thank our community, period,” Maumee Fire Division Chief Brandon Loboschefski said.

The passage of the levy will bring the department $2.9 million dollars annually to their budget.

“Our needs are very similar to other fire departments regionally and locally and even state and nationwide,” Loboschefski said. “It is staffing changes throughout. We grew up on a volunteer model here in Maumee, it was not sustainable because of so many work and family dynamics that are stressing staff everywhere.”

The stress has been felt just east of Maumee at Lake Township’s Fire Department where officials asked voters to approve a 4.2 mill levy that would have raised $1.2 million annually for the mostly part-time department. Voters rejected the request.

“There’s a chance that the service level is going to change, we have to look at the challenges and we have to figure out how to provide the best service we can with the amount the citizens are willing to say they can afford,” Lake Township Fire Chief Barrett Doner said.

Lake Township currently has three full-time administrators, 25 volunteer firefighters, and 28 part-time firefighters who also cover EMS runs. The department serves 16,000 residents which includes Millbury and Walbridge, both are villages in Wood County.

Doner said if the levy had passed, the department would have hired 12 full-time firefighters.

“So we’re going to do everything we can to keep the services as close to the same as we can, right now nothing is set in stone, we are obviously always looking at grant funding, creative solutions to address these challenges, but things are a lot different than they were even five years ago,” Doner said.

Back in Maumee, fire officials, along with city council, will decide how the new levy money will be used.

“It gets us to a path, going to look at par-time and full-time positions here,” Loboschefski said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.