Metroparks Meetup: Prepping your garden for winter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - November is typically not the time of year we associate with gardening and pretty flowers, but the work you do today can help really maximize the beauty next spring.

“Finish all of your fall planting of those new trees, shrubs, and perennials,” said Jonathan Milbrodt, the Lead Horticulturist at Toledo Botanical Gardens. “Even your spring-blooming bulbs, because you want to allow those new plants to develop some additional roots before the ground freezes solid.”

That typically happens in late December, and it takes plants about 6 weeks to develop more solid roots. Therefore, acting now can help your new plants survive the winter, especially the freeze-thaw cycle.

“That actually causes the soil to move slightly,” explained Milbrodt. “That can actually move your perennials and heave them up out of the soil, which then can expose those tender roots to the extreme winter conditions.”

It’s also a good time of year to do some trimming and pruning.

“Now that the leaves have fallen off your trees and shrubs, you can make better decisions on what branches to prune out and what branches to keep to make it to that overall shape and form you’re looking for,” Milbrodt told us. “That will save a lot of work come the spring because we’re busy enough planting and mulching that time of year.”

Here’s some work you don’t have to do: leave plants that have fruiting bodies or seed pods. They’re a critical source of food for wildlife in the winter.

Lastly, be sure to enjoy this autumn season... whether it’s jumping in a big pile of leaves at home, or at Toledo Botanical Gardens.

“Here at the Botanical Gardens, we don’t permit dogs with our plant collections. So, this is a clean and safe pile to enjoy, safe from any dog droppings,” Milbrodt chuckled.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.