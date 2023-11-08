Multiple police vehicles in lengthy chase found to be in violation of TPD pursuit policy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple police vehicles involved in a lengthy chase were found to be in violation of the Toledo Police Department’s pursuit policy, according to a TPD investigation.

The lengthy chase happened in July. Police say the suspect, Joshua Leasure, was on the phone with 911 and made numerous homicidal and suicidal threats while leading police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Toledo.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office initiated the chase which later entered into Toledo where 10 squad cars joined in, according to documents obtained by 13 Action News.

TPD’s pursuit policy only allows up the three squad cars in a pursuit: the primary unit, a secondary unit and a command officer in order to monitor the chase. A sergeant then has to authorize any additional units in a pursuit.

In the case of the chase in July, administrators say the sergeant failed to specify the number of cars that could enter the pursuit. The top brass said it caused an “unimaginable number” of units involved and the sergeant was ordered to go through more training.

TPS also investigated how Leasure’s vehicle was stopped. Officials say the units involved in the chase performed pit maneuvers, which TPD officers are not trained to perform and is against department policy. However, administrators determined that given the circumstances of the chase and the risk to innocent lives, it was deemed necessary to stop the pursuit and protect citizens.

