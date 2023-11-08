13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Multiple police vehicles in lengthy chase found to be in violation of TPD pursuit policy

By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple police vehicles involved in a lengthy chase were found to be in violation of the Toledo Police Department’s pursuit policy, according to a TPD investigation.

The lengthy chase happened in July. Police say the suspect, Joshua Leasure, was on the phone with 911 and made numerous homicidal and suicidal threats while leading police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Toledo.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office initiated the chase which later entered into Toledo where 10 squad cars joined in, according to documents obtained by 13 Action News.

TPD’s pursuit policy only allows up the three squad cars in a pursuit: the primary unit, a secondary unit and a command officer in order to monitor the chase. A sergeant then has to authorize any additional units in a pursuit.

In the case of the chase in July, administrators say the sergeant failed to specify the number of cars that could enter the pursuit. The top brass said it caused an “unimaginable number” of units involved and the sergeant was ordered to go through more training.

TPS also investigated how Leasure’s vehicle was stopped. Officials say the units involved in the chase performed pit maneuvers, which TPD officers are not trained to perform and is against department policy. However, administrators determined that given the circumstances of the chase and the risk to innocent lives, it was deemed necessary to stop the pursuit and protect citizens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so

Latest News

Police say the suspect, Joshua Leasure, was on the phone with 911 and made numerous homicidal...
Multiple police vehicles in lengthy chase found to be in violation of TPD pursuit policy
Woodward High School
TPD: Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into TPS high school
The interviews will take place on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Genacross Lutheran Services to hold open interviews this weekend
The clinic, scheduled to open on Nov. 16, will bring geriatric primary and specialty care under...
NHA and partners to open new Aurora Senior Health Clinic
Temperatures climb into the overnight hours, and after some showers and thunderstorms, they...
11/8: Erin's Wednesday Noon Forecast