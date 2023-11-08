Neighborhood Nuisance: How renters can hold landlords accountable

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Renters at the Gatehouse Apartments in Toledo say their landlord isn’t taking care of the property. They reached out to 13 Action News for help.

“Fix this stuff!” A Gatehouse Apartments tenant, who wants to stay anonymous said. “Nobody wants to really take care of the place.”

He says his dishwasher, garbage disposal, kitchen drawers, blinds and closet door are broken. He says asked his landlord to fix things.

“I called them about four months ago and a couple of months before that and told them what was going on and never got a response,” he said.

Another tenant, Jesusa Wahl, says she’s had similar problems. The ceiling in her bathroom is warping; maintenance workers cut a hole in her wall to access her plumbing and never fixed it.

“They don’t do it all the way. The don’t fix it all the way,” Wahl said. “It’s tiring.”

The 13 Action News I-Team called their landlord to get his side of the story, but he has not responded, We went to Toledo’s Fair Housing Center for advice on what tenants like Wahl can do.

“Rent escrow,” Christina Rodriguez, a housing conditions Attorney at FHC, said. “[It’s] the legal remedy in Ohio for a tenant whose landlord is not following the law or abiding by the lease.”

Rent escrow is when a tenant gives their rent to housing court instead of their landlord.

“You know, it is really effective when used properly,” Rodriguez said.

She advises that tenants wanting to use escrow cannot be behind on rent. She also recommends keeping a written record, such as texts or emails, of all interactions with one’s landlord, especially maintenance requests,

Escrow is a solution both Wahl and her anonymous neighbor say they’re considering.

“When he finally lives up to his bargain, he’ll get his money,” he said.

Renters can get help going through escrow by contacting the FHC or accessing it’s step-by-step guide.

