NHA and partners to open new Aurora Senior Health Clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Neighborhood Health Association has partnered with The University of Toledo Medical Center and The Toledo Clinic to open the new Aurora Senior Health Clinic.

According to NHA, the clinic, scheduled to open on Nov. 16, will bring geriatric primary and specialty care under one roof. The facility is designed to meet the needs of an aging population, while focusing on patient-centered care, patient satisfaction and educational programs tailored for those 60 years of age and older.

“Our concept is simple, provide old school customer service and a new generation of top-notch care,” said Shane Douglas, COO of NHA.

NHA says UTMC and The Toledo Clinic will provide a wide range of specialty services.

“This clinic is a shining example of what can be done to meet the needs of seniors when organizations work together,” said UTMC CEO Richard Swaine. “Our focus is on ease of care and accessibility.”

The Aurora Senior Health Clinic will be located in the the Aurora Gonzalez Community Center, near the Mayores Senior Center.

“We are proud to be part of a project that is bringing specialty care to an underserved part of the region,” said Michael D’Eramo, Doctor of Health Administration, The Toledo Clinic.

According to NHA, the clinic will allow for better access to specialty care for those with Medicare and Medicaid by removing long waiting lists, accepting Medicare and Medicaid and providing transportation.

NHA says the Aurora Senior Health Clinic is currently booking appointments, which can be made by calling 419-241-4230.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.