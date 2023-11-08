November 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a chance of a light shower late morning to early afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 40s in Michigan, low 50s in the Toledo metro area to the upper 60s to around 70 from Findlay to Lima. That warm air lifts north tonight. Temperatures by midnight are expected to reach the middle 60s. Along with the warmth, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely. By Thursday morning, temperatures will fall to the middle 40s. The sky will clear with more sunshine on Thursday with an afternoon high in the low 50s. Friday through Monday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high in the middle 50s. More dry weather with sunshine is expected later next week with temperatures warming back into the 60s.

