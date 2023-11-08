13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

November 8th Weather Forecast

Rain & Wild Temps Tonight, Lots Of Sunshine Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a chance of a light shower late morning to early afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 40s in Michigan, low 50s in the Toledo metro area to the upper 60s to around 70 from Findlay to Lima. That warm air lifts north tonight. Temperatures by midnight are expected to reach the middle 60s. Along with the warmth, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely. By Thursday morning, temperatures will fall to the middle 40s. The sky will clear with more sunshine on Thursday with an afternoon high in the low 50s. Friday through Monday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high in the middle 50s. More dry weather with sunshine is expected later next week with temperatures warming back into the 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies
Toledo boxer ‘Big Baby’ Anderson arrested for OVI
Toledo boxer ‘Big Baby’ Anderson arrested for OVI

Latest News

November 8th Weather Forecast
11/7/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/7/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/7/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/7/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast