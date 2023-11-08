Sip Sip HOORAY wine event to benefit Mobile Meals of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mobile Meals of Toledo has announced that the City’s premier wine event is returning to the Glass City on Thursday.

Sip, Sip HOORAY 2023 is taking place on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Venues located at 540 South St. Clair St in the Warehouse District.

Mobile Meals of Toledo says this year’s event will include:

Wine, local beer and bourbon

Culinary talents of 12 local restaurants, vendors and bakeries

Activities and prizes

Large space to mingle with friends

Unique items up for auction

A signature drink from Tito’s Handmade Vodka

According to Mobile Meals of Toledo, tickets cost $75 if purchased in advance of the event and $85 at the door, while supplies last. All proceeds from the event will benefit Mobile Meals of Toledo.

There is a limited number of tickets available and they can be bought here.

