Sip Sip HOORAY wine event to benefit Mobile Meals of Toledo

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mobile Meals of Toledo has announced that the City’s premier wine event is returning to the Glass City on Thursday.

Sip, Sip HOORAY 2023 is taking place on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Venues located at 540 South St. Clair St in the Warehouse District.

Mobile Meals of Toledo says this year’s event will include:

  • Wine, local beer and bourbon
  • Culinary talents of 12 local restaurants, vendors and bakeries
  • Activities and prizes
  • Large space to mingle with friends
  • Unique items up for auction
  • A signature drink from Tito’s Handmade Vodka

According to Mobile Meals of Toledo, tickets cost $75 if purchased in advance of the event and $85 at the door, while supplies last. All proceeds from the event will benefit Mobile Meals of Toledo.

There is a limited number of tickets available and they can be bought here.

