Talbot Health Services now offering methadone medication

Methadone is an FDA approved medication used to help treat Opioid Use Disorder.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Talbot Health Services is now offering methadone medication at the Medication Assisted Clinic in downtown Toledo.

According to THS, methadone is an FDA approved medication used to help treat Opioid Use Disorder but individuals must receive the medication under the supervision of a practitioner.

“With the recent spike in xylazine and the ongoing use of fentanyl, we are pleased to offer an additional medication, coupled with various recovery supports, to combat our ongoing fight against addiction,” said Matt Rizzo, CEO of Talbot Health Services. “Opioid overdose rates have never fully subsided. In fact, rates have recently risen to exceed past levels. We are doing everything we can to save lives. It’s important to offer people options because everyone’s path to recovery is different although their destinations may be similar.”

More than 75% of the nearly 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 involved an opioid, according to the CDC.

THS says methadone can help individuals achieve and sustain recovery.

“The methadone program is just another tool we have to help people with addiction recovery,” said Rizzo. “Recovery does work, people get better, and their lives are changed for the better.”

The methadone program opened on Oct. 24, 2023 and the service is available from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

THS says walk-ins are welcome and same day appointments are also offered for all new clients.

