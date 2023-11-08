Toledo mayor declares victory for street improvements, wastewater treatment plant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz declared victory for two ballot measures asking voters to weigh in on street improvements and repairs for the Bay View Wastewater Treatment plant.

A statement from the mayor’s office said Toledo’s Issues 24 and 25 overwhelmingly passed in the November general election.

Issue 24 is a charter amendment to allow the use of city funds to improve any streets, whether or not they were previously unimproved. Issue 25 is a non-binding ballot question gauging residents’ willingness to move forward with repairs to the 100-year-old Bay View Wastewater Treatment plant. The approval starts the clock on a new round of repairs the city says will allow residents to protect their backyards, basements, and bay.

The mayor said residents voted to “continue investing in themselves and their city.”

“These projects will both take decades, and there is a lot of work ahead of all of us, but I’m proud that Toledoans voted to keep building upon our momentum,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Find election results for dozens of other local races at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.