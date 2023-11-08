13abc Marketplace
TPD: Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into TPS high school

Woodward High School
Woodward High School(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a gun into a TPS high school.

Toledo Police say a school resource officer found a 17-year-old had a loaded gun inside of his jacket pocket at Woodward High School Tuesday morning. Police took the teen into custody and booked him into the juvenile detention center.

He’s facing an Illegal Conveyance of a Deadly Weapon charge, the TPD report said.

