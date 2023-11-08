Which northwest Ohio school levies and bond issues passed?

Several school districts in northwest Ohio had levies and bond issues on the ballot in the November general election. Find election results for many of those districts below.

Issue 9: Toledo City School District Property Tax Renewal Levy for current expenses - 6.5 mills - PASSED

Issue 10: Toledo City School District Property Tax Renewal Levy for current operating expenses and general permanent improvements - 5.8 mills - PASSED

Issue 11: Swanton Local School District Income Tax Renewal for current expenses - 0.75% - PASSED

Issue 12: Anthony Wayne Local School District Bond Issue - 2.6 mills - FAILED

Issue 13: Anthony Wayne Local School District Levy for current expenses - 2.9 mills - FAILED

Issue 14: Evergreen Local School District Income Tax Renewal Levy - 0.5% - PASSED

Issue 15: Springfield Local School District Property Tax Renewal - 2.25 mills - PASSED

Bowling Green City School District Bond Issue for constructing a new high school; renovating and improving existing facilities - 5.55 mills - PASSED

Perrysburg Schools Bond Issue - FAILED

Otsego Local School District Additional Income Tax - 0.5% - FAILED

Elmwood Local Schools 0.50% Income Tax Renewal - beginning in 2026 - PASSED

Elmwood Local Schools 0.75% Income Tax Renewal - beginning in 2027 - PASSED

Pike-Delta-York Local School District Substitute Tax Levy - 6.74 mills - PASSED

Sandusky City School District Renewal Tax Levy for emergency requirements - 2.82 mills - PASSED

Find additional results at the link here and select “northwest Ohio local races” in the “more elections” dropdown box.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.