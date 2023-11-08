13abc Marketplace
Which northwest Ohio school levies and bond issues passed?

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Several school districts in northwest Ohio had levies and bond issues on the ballot in the November general election. Find election results for many of those districts below.

  • Issue 9: Toledo City School District Property Tax Renewal Levy for current expenses - 6.5 mills - PASSED
  • Issue 10: Toledo City School District Property Tax Renewal Levy for current operating expenses and general permanent improvements - 5.8 mills - PASSED
  • Issue 11: Swanton Local School District Income Tax Renewal for current expenses - 0.75% - PASSED
  • Issue 12: Anthony Wayne Local School District Bond Issue - 2.6 mills - FAILED
  • Issue 13: Anthony Wayne Local School District Levy for current expenses - 2.9 mills - FAILED
  • Issue 14: Evergreen Local School District Income Tax Renewal Levy - 0.5% - PASSED
  • Issue 15: Springfield Local School District Property Tax Renewal - 2.25 mills - PASSED
  • Bowling Green City School District Bond Issue for constructing a new high school; renovating and improving existing facilities - 5.55 mills - PASSED
  • Perrysburg Schools Bond Issue - FAILED
  • Otsego Local School District Additional Income Tax - 0.5% - FAILED
  • Elmwood Local Schools 0.50% Income Tax Renewal - beginning in 2026 - PASSED
  • Elmwood Local Schools 0.75% Income Tax Renewal - beginning in 2027 - PASSED
  • Pike-Delta-York Local School District Substitute Tax Levy - 6.74 mills - PASSED
  • Sandusky City School District Renewal Tax Levy for emergency requirements - 2.82 mills - PASSED

Find additional results at the link here and select “northwest Ohio local races” in the “more elections” dropdown box.

