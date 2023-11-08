Which northwest Ohio school levies and bond issues passed?
Several school districts in northwest Ohio had levies and bond issues on the ballot in the November general election. Find election results for many of those districts below.
- Issue 9: Toledo City School District Property Tax Renewal Levy for current expenses - 6.5 mills - PASSED
- Issue 10: Toledo City School District Property Tax Renewal Levy for current operating expenses and general permanent improvements - 5.8 mills - PASSED
- Issue 11: Swanton Local School District Income Tax Renewal for current expenses - 0.75% - PASSED
- Issue 12: Anthony Wayne Local School District Bond Issue - 2.6 mills - FAILED
- Issue 13: Anthony Wayne Local School District Levy for current expenses - 2.9 mills - FAILED
- Issue 14: Evergreen Local School District Income Tax Renewal Levy - 0.5% - PASSED
- Issue 15: Springfield Local School District Property Tax Renewal - 2.25 mills - PASSED
- Bowling Green City School District Bond Issue for constructing a new high school; renovating and improving existing facilities - 5.55 mills - PASSED
- Perrysburg Schools Bond Issue - FAILED
- Otsego Local School District Additional Income Tax - 0.5% - FAILED
- Elmwood Local Schools 0.50% Income Tax Renewal - beginning in 2026 - PASSED
- Elmwood Local Schools 0.75% Income Tax Renewal - beginning in 2027 - PASSED
- Pike-Delta-York Local School District Substitute Tax Levy - 6.74 mills - PASSED
- Sandusky City School District Renewal Tax Levy for emergency requirements - 2.82 mills - PASSED
