13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing into pole on S. Byrne

The crash occurred on Nov. 8 at 10:27 a.m.
The crash occurred on Nov. 8 at 10:27 a.m.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on S. Byrne Road Wednesday morning.

Toledo Police say on Nov. 8 around 10:27 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was driving westbound on Airport Hwy. As she approached S. Byrne Road, she entered the right turn lane and was driving too fast to make the turn and drove up on the traffic island before crashing into a traffic light pole.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. According to TPD, her condition worsened and hospital staff determined that the woman is now suffering from potential life-threatening injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

Issue 1 supporters cheer as they watch election results come in, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in...
Democrats see abortion wins as a springboard for 2024 as GOP struggles to find a winning message
Although it passed, recreational marijuana now heads to the statehouse where the law could be...
Recreational marijuana passes, could still be changed by lawmakers
Methadone is an FDA approved medication used to help treat Opioid Use Disorder.
Talbot Health Services now offering methadone medication
A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted four people Wednesday in connection to alleged theft and...
Four indicted for alleged forgery, theft from recycling business
Detroit community mourning ‘unexpected death’ of religious leader
Arrest made in Detroit synagogue leader homicide investigation