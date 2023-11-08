Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing into pole on S. Byrne

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on S. Byrne Road Wednesday morning.

Toledo Police say on Nov. 8 around 10:27 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was driving westbound on Airport Hwy. As she approached S. Byrne Road, she entered the right turn lane and was driving too fast to make the turn and drove up on the traffic island before crashing into a traffic light pole.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. According to TPD, her condition worsened and hospital staff determined that the woman is now suffering from potential life-threatening injuries.

