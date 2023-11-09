11/9: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Lots of sunshine this afternoon and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Highs clouds are expected tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and more breezy conditions with highs again in the upper 50s. The weekend will be mostly sunny overall with highs in the upper 40s on both days. Monday is expected to be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-50s. More sunshine for Tuesday but calmer winds; highs in the low 50s. Wednesday and Thursday next week should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next chance of rain arrives next Friday.

