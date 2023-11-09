Anthony Wayne Local Schools to hold transportation open house

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools is holding an open house next week for individuals interesting in applying to join the transportation team.

The open house will take place on Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the AWLS Transportation Building located at 6320 Industrial Pkwy. in Whitehouse. According to the school district, the AWLS Transportation Department is urgently seeking applicants for open bus driver and bus mechanic positions.

At the open house, attendees will:

Have the opportunity to meet members of the transportation team

Get an up close look at the vehicle feet

Learn about paid training

Get answers to questions

Anyone with questions can email employment@anthonywayneschools.org.

