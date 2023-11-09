13abc Marketplace
Anthony Wayne Local Schools to hold transportation open house

The open house will take place on Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the AWLS Transportation...
The open house will take place on Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the AWLS Transportation Building.(Anthony Wayne Local Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools is holding an open house next week for individuals interesting in applying to join the transportation team.

The open house will take place on Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the AWLS Transportation Building located at 6320 Industrial Pkwy. in Whitehouse. According to the school district, the AWLS Transportation Department is urgently seeking applicants for open bus driver and bus mechanic positions.

At the open house, attendees will:

  • Have the opportunity to meet members of the transportation team
  • Get an up close look at the vehicle feet
  • Learn about paid training
  • Get answers to questions

Anyone with questions can email employment@anthonywayneschools.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

