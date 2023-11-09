Community members react to Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne levy failures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local school districts are going back to the drawing board after Tuesday’s election. Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne schools’ money issues did not pass, sending school leaders back to square one.

13 Action News spoke with people from both school districts who have differing opinions about the results.

Both Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne school districts asked community members to pay new taxes to the district.

Leaders at Perrysburg had a bond issue on the ballot. Those that we spoke with say the extra space for students is needed.

“The elementary is too crowded, high school getting too crowded. So we either got to say nobody can move in, or we got to pass the levy and build more schools,” Jerry G., a Perrysburg resident said.

But no one wants to pay more taxes.

“Obviously the people of Perrysburg, they’ve spoken, and it’s, maybe it’s a greater burden to spend more money on taxes than it is to maybe the kids being in a tighter space. I don’t know. I think it’s a tough climate right now to ask people to spend more money on their taxes,” Rachel S., a Perrysburg resident said.

Leaders at Anthony Wayne schools were asking for a bond issue and an operational levy.

“Something has to be done in time. This area out here is growing so big, they may have to do something in time because, you know, they’ve got to keep the building improvements. They have to do what they have to do to operate that and keep families coming out here because it’s one of the fastest growing areas in Lucas County,” said Tony Fronk, a Whitehouse resident.

“Where are we going to put all these kids since our town out here in Whitehouse and Waterville areas growing significantly, so where are we going to put all the kids at once they all start wanting to go to school?” Nick Sexton, a Whitehouse resident said.

Others are happy with the issues failing.

“I don’t feel that they’re running those schools well. I don’t think with the economy the way it is, it’s an appropriate time to put a 37-year bond levy out there to people. I mean, multiple generations of people have to pay for that. It’s not so much my taxes going up as much as I don’t want to pay for a school district that I don’t think listens to the parents,” Jeanette Gammon, a resident of Whitehouse said.

Neither of the district’s superintendents were able to speak with 13 Action News Wednesday, but they both sent statements.

“This election will have a major influence on the direction of the Anthony Wayne Local Schools moving forward. The District administration and staff look forward to working with the newly elected board of education members as they start their terms in January. The new operational levy and bond issue were key elements to provide an environment that allows all students to be future-ready. Regardless of the outcome of the vote for these two critical issues, the District administration and staff will work with the newly elected board members to set a new path to accomplish our District mission. Only through collaboration and non-partisan actions can we as a community come together and provide an educational experience that allows AWLS students to be future-ready!”

“Dear Perrysburg Community Members, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated volunteers and community members who worked to support our bond issue for the much-needed construction of a new elementary school, expansion of classrooms in three other elementary schools and the addition of 36 classrooms at the high school. I am also very proud of the community group that spent more than 14 months studying our school district’s challenges related to student population growth to bring forth their recommendation to the Board of Education. Your collective commitment to our students and their educational future is appreciated. While we had hoped for a different outcome, the result of the recent election was clear, and we respect that decision. Perrysburg Schools remains steadfast in our commitment to providing the best possible educational opportunity we can for our students. Together, we will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the young minds in our care.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.