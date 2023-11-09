13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.(Delray Beach Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash

Latest News

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Unknown suspect breaks stained glass windows at local church, police say
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024
A Senate committee put U.S. aviation under a spotlight Thursday amid rising close call safety...
Senate examines air travel incidents by US carriers
Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.
‘Elf’ is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary celebration