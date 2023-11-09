Holland woman pleads guilty in tax fraud case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Holland woman accused of defrauding the government out of millions through tax refunds for stolen identities pleaded guilty on November 2.

Teresia M. Jones, 34, was charged in a 17-count indictment with one count of wire fraud, one count of theft of government funds, two counts of aggravated identity theft and twelve counts of money laundering.

According to the indictment, beginning in January 2020, Jones is accused of defrauding the IRS through a wide-ranging tax refund scheme by submitting false and fraudulent tax filings using stolen identities and claiming millions of dollars in improper tax refunds.

In addition, the indictment alleges that Jones laundered the stolen tax funds by purchasing a 2022 Cadillac Escalade for over $150,000, real property for over $850,000 and wedding planning services for $65,000, among other transactions. The indictment also identifies for forfeiture the Cadillac Escalade, a 2022 Dodge Ram truck, two parcels of real property and approximately $320,000 seized from bank accounts.

Jones pleaded not guilty to all counts during the arraignment and was released on bond.

In the plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to three of the offenses.

Her sentencing is scheduled for February 22.

