13abc Hope for the Holidays 2023 Toy Drive

HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS – CELEBRATING 13 YEARS OF GIVING

13abc and The Salvation Army are coming together once again to help families in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio through the Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive Campaign. It’s our 13th year of collecting toys for Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan and we’re doing it up big, while still offering online donation alternatives for those not comfortable going to a store or dropping off in person.

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any one of the locations listed through December 8th or take advantage of virtual alternatives to help a family in need.

Mark your calendars for our annual Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash, set for December 8th at 13abc. Stop by any time from 6:00am to 6:30pm to drop-off a toy, check out some local performers, enjoy a hot beverage…all for a worthy cause!

Forest View Food Truck will be at the Drive Thru Bash with delicious food, and part of their proceeds will go to the Salvation Army. Kids will also have a chance to see Santa Claus at the station later in the afternoon.

13abc will cover the event live in our newscasts throughout the day as well. Watch it live on TV or stream it live on our website, news app, and streaming platforms.

Find virtual donation options in the links below.

Drop Off Locations:

The Town Center at Levis Commons Taste of Heaven Clean Juice Madison Paul Management office Brighton Athleta Starbucks Bar Louie School of Rock Merry by Madison Paul Lily’s at Levis Storm & Sky

Arnold’s Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43613

Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Dave White Acura: 5868 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Jim White Toyota: 6123 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615

Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537

KeyBank Locations: 6811 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 414 Second Street, Defiance, OH 43512 2161 S Byrne Road, Toledo, OH 43614 409 Conant Street, Maumee, OH 43537 1088 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551 1352 S Main, Adrian, MI 49221 115 E Airport Hightway, Swanton, OH 43558 3000 W Chicago Boulevard, Tecumseh, MI 49286 1360 Michigan Avenue, Waterville, OH 43566 1360 W Maumee Street, Adrian, MI 49221 7350 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43617 14101 S Custer Drive, Dundee, MI 48131 300 Madison Ave., 1st Floor, Toledo, OH 43604 4106 Talmadge Road, Toledo, OH 43623 5740 Lewis Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612 1535 N Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48161 3031 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43610 3160 Navarre, Toledo, OH 43616 5037 Suder Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611 1612 Broadway, Toledo, OH 43609 5604 N Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560 3204 Tremainsville, Toledo, OH 43613 3030 Secor Road, Toledo, OH 43606 1920 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840 1215 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont, OH 43420 51 E Main, Norwalk, OH 44857 201 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452



13abc Hope for the Holidays 2023 (WTVG)

