13abc Hope for the Holidays 2023 Toy Drive
HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS – CELEBRATING 13 YEARS OF GIVING
13abc and The Salvation Army are coming together once again to help families in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio through the Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive Campaign. It’s our 13th year of collecting toys for Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan and we’re doing it up big, while still offering online donation alternatives for those not comfortable going to a store or dropping off in person.
Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any one of the locations listed through December 8th or take advantage of virtual alternatives to help a family in need.
Mark your calendars for our annual Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash, set for December 8th at 13abc. Stop by any time from 6:00am to 6:30pm to drop-off a toy, check out some local performers, enjoy a hot beverage…all for a worthy cause!
Forest View Food Truck will be at the Drive Thru Bash with delicious food, and part of their proceeds will go to the Salvation Army. Kids will also have a chance to see Santa Claus at the station later in the afternoon.
13abc will cover the event live in our newscasts throughout the day as well. Watch it live on TV or stream it live on our website, news app, and streaming platforms.
Find virtual donation options in the links below.
- Walmart Hope for the Holidays Registry – Link: https://www.walmart.com/registry/RR/ab9dd3a8-ae3c-49ff-993f-7068c8fc2a44
- Amazon Hope for the Holidays Registry – Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3VR680H1154ZN?ref_=wl_share
- Monetary Donation: Link: https://salarmy.us/ToledoRedKettle
Drop Off Locations:
- The Town Center at Levis Commons
- Taste of Heaven
- Clean Juice
- Madison Paul
- Management office
- Brighton
- Athleta
- Starbucks
- Bar Louie
- School of Rock
- Merry by Madison Paul
- Lily’s at Levis
- Storm & Sky
- Arnold’s Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43613
- Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Dave White Acura: 5868 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Jim White Toyota: 6123 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615
- Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537
- KeyBank Locations:
- 6811 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528
- 414 Second Street, Defiance, OH 43512
- 2161 S Byrne Road, Toledo, OH 43614
- 409 Conant Street, Maumee, OH 43537
- 1088 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551
- 1352 S Main, Adrian, MI 49221
- 115 E Airport Hightway, Swanton, OH 43558
- 3000 W Chicago Boulevard, Tecumseh, MI 49286
- 1360 Michigan Avenue, Waterville, OH 43566
- 1360 W Maumee Street, Adrian, MI 49221
- 7350 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43617
- 14101 S Custer Drive, Dundee, MI 48131
- 300 Madison Ave., 1st Floor, Toledo, OH 43604
- 4106 Talmadge Road, Toledo, OH 43623
- 5740 Lewis Avenue, Toledo, OH 43612
- 1535 N Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48161
- 3031 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43610
- 3160 Navarre, Toledo, OH 43616
- 5037 Suder Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611
- 1612 Broadway, Toledo, OH 43609
- 5604 N Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560
- 3204 Tremainsville, Toledo, OH 43613
- 3030 Secor Road, Toledo, OH 43606
- 1920 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840
- 1215 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont, OH 43420
- 51 E Main, Norwalk, OH 44857
- 201 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452
