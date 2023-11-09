13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Jones Leadership Academy of Business to hold community town hall meeting

The town hall will take place on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Jones Leadership Academy of Business...
The town hall will take place on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Jones Leadership Academy of Business located at 430 Nebraska Ave.(Toledo Public Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jones Leadership Academy of Business has announced it will be holding a community town hall meeting next week.

The town hall will take place on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Jones Leadership Academy of Business located at 430 Nebraska Ave. Organizers say the public is invited to attend the town hall to discuss how the school as a community hub can benefit from the neighborhood.

Topics that will be discussed during the town hall include:

  • Reflecting on the needs and assets of the community
  • Informing people about the priorities of the school as a community hub
  • Inviting people to contribute to solutions

According to organizers, refreshments will be provided at the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash

Latest News

The April solar eclipse is just six months away.
Thousands excepted to flock to Ohio for April solar eclipse
Jennifer Brunner
Supreme Court justice sues over Ohio law requiring certain judicial candidates to use party labels
13abc Hope for the Holidays 2023
13abc Hope for the Holidays 2023 Toy Drive
11/9: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
11/9: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast