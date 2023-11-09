Jones Leadership Academy of Business to hold community town hall meeting
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jones Leadership Academy of Business has announced it will be holding a community town hall meeting next week.
The town hall will take place on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Jones Leadership Academy of Business located at 430 Nebraska Ave. Organizers say the public is invited to attend the town hall to discuss how the school as a community hub can benefit from the neighborhood.
Topics that will be discussed during the town hall include:
- Reflecting on the needs and assets of the community
- Informing people about the priorities of the school as a community hub
- Inviting people to contribute to solutions
According to organizers, refreshments will be provided at the event.
