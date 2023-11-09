Jones Leadership Academy of Business to hold community town hall meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jones Leadership Academy of Business has announced it will be holding a community town hall meeting next week.

The town hall will take place on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Jones Leadership Academy of Business located at 430 Nebraska Ave. Organizers say the public is invited to attend the town hall to discuss how the school as a community hub can benefit from the neighborhood.

Topics that will be discussed during the town hall include:

Reflecting on the needs and assets of the community

Informing people about the priorities of the school as a community hub

Inviting people to contribute to solutions

According to organizers, refreshments will be provided at the event.

