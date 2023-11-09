Local boxer offers world glass entertainment and supports veterans during fight this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A big fight night here in Toledo this weekend. Some world-class boxing is on tap at the Glass City Center and the Main Event features hometown fighter Albert “Prince” Bell. He’s undefeated and looking to take his record to 26-0. He’ll be defending his No. 1 world ranking while offering world-class entertainment to some people who helped defend our country.

Central City Boxing at Savage Park is a big part of Albert’s success story. It’s where we caught up with him as he gets ready for the fight. He started boxing at the gym as a young boy.

“Getting to this point has been a process. There have been a lot of bumps and bruises and detours, but we’ve made it and just stuck to the course,” Albert Bell said.

Boxing is in Albert’s blood.

“I like the art of it. It’s a science. My father, older brother, and uncle were all boxers. I grew up in gyms. I was born into it. It stuck with me my entire life and I happen to be good at it,” Albert Belle said.

Andrew Bell is Albert’s father and trainer. He’s been ringside from the start.

“That first year, he won all four tournaments in one year. The next year, he came back and won them all again. We kept on the journey and he just kept getting better and better and better, so now we’re at this point,” Andrew Bell said.

Albert Bell will be defending his WBO North American Championship and No. 1 world ranking Saturday night. He says doing that in the place he calls home will be all the sweeter.

“Home is definitely important. I love this city. You can never forget where you come from. Your roots, that’s what makes you and shapes you. When you walk into the ring you see the faces and feel the energy of the crowd. I take it all in during the ring walk, before the tunnel vision starts,” Albert Bell said.

Even with all the success, Albert and his father are always looking to the next challenge.

“It’s all been great, but I still see more in him. I always see more in him because he’s awesome,” Andrew Bell said.

The fight is on Veterans Day and to honor those who have served, free tickets will be given to 100 veterans.

“When you’re blessed, you bless others. That’s how your blessings continue and multiply through other people,” Albert Bell said.

Andrew says it’s a small way to repay all the kindness that has been shown to their family through the years.

“We’ve been helped all along the way. We didn’t do this by ourselves. We’ve had help here and help there. We try to give it back,” Andrew Bell said.

Several other fights are on the card at the Glass City Center Saturday night.

