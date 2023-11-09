Local officials working to fight young adult homelessness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Each year, thousands of young people leave the foster care system or home, becoming young adults but they do not have a place to live or know how they will pay rent.

Local leaders say that leaves many homeless. Lucas Metropolitan Housing took steps to help at-risk youth stay off the streets Wednesday.

Lucas Metropolitan Housing began demolishing the Old Park Hotel Wednesday. It will be turned it the New Park Apartments, the new housing will be for youth exiting the foster care system, breakdowns at home or trauma from poverty as a child.

“A lot of them don’t have that support system so they don’t know how to build that stability, and they’re kind of just out there on their own. It’s not safe for them to be,” Danya Riley with Lucas County Children Services said.

The four-story building will have 45 one and two-bedroom apartments for young adults ages 18-24 years old experiencing homelessness.

The building will also offer mental health support that local leaders say is crucial for this next generation who are just trying to navigate life.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.