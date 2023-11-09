Man found not guilty in fatal shooting outside of Toledo bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury found a Toledo man not guilty in a 2022 fatal shooting outside of a local bar.

Court records show Vontae Garrett was exonerated Wednesday after facing murder, felonious assault and firearms charges in connection to the 2022 death of Mark Wysinger. A jury found Garrett not guilty on all charges.

TPD records say Wysinger, 32, was shot just outside of Crox Bar on Oct. 15, 2022 and died form his injuries weeks later. Wysinger’s cause of death was determined to be Bronchopneumonia as a complication of a gunshot wound to the head.

