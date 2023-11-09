Michigan dispensary not worried about legal pot in Ohio

MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - Cannabis was a key issue on election day in Ohio, and Ohioans voted yes to Issue 2, legalizing recreational marijuana.

Just north of Ohio, the border town of Morenci, Michigan has seen an economic impact from dispensaries opening. Some dispensary employees say they are excited for the future of the cannabis industry in Ohio.

April Clark is the general manager at Ascend, a dispensary in Morenci. She says although she does see a fair number of out-of-state customers, she doesn’t believe Ohio legalizing recreational marijuana will impact her business.

“I think it’s really exciting,” Clark said. “I think it says a lot about where the industry is going. It’s done really great things for Michigan, so we’re excited to see how that affects Ohio as well.”

Clark said that she believes scientific research and changing attitudes have helped people open up to the idea of marijuana for medicinal and recreational use.

Personally, Clark wasn’t always interested in marijuana.

“Growing up I didn’t think it was anything I wanted to do, it wasn’t for me,” Clark said.

It wasn’t until she saw how marijuana helped her family member with anxiety live a freer life that she started exploring cannabis.

She said she’s seen how the stigma of marijuana has shifted over time.

“I think a lot of people understand that it is a form of medicine and the many different things that it helps with from anxiety, pain management, even like depression, as well as being used recreationally for fun too,” Clark said.

Heath Alty is training with Clark in Morenci to become the lead supervisor at an Ascend dispensary opening in Sandusky, Ohio. He said he’s looking forward to having both medicinal, and eventually recreational, products.

As a medical patient himself, Alty said people are now understanding the benefits of marijuana, especially as an alternative to opiates. He was not surprised to see the amount of support Issue 2 got. “We kinda had this idea that it would pass, it’s just the way things are going now,” Alty said.

He said he’s excited for the progression of the cannabis industry in Ohio and is excited to help customers.

