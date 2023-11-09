13abc Marketplace
Neighborhood Nuisance: “Dangerous” decor on Durango Road

The house at the end of Durango Road is covered in branches, clothing, mirrors, broken windows, sparkling beads and more.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The house at the end of Durango Road is covered in branches, clothing, mirrors, broken windows, sparkling beads and more. Neighbors say it’s a safety issue and came to 13 Action News for help.

“It’s gotten to the point now where it’s dangerous,” a neighbor, who wants to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation, said. “There’s broken glass. There’s abandoned cars.”

“If a kid or anybody happened to walk into that, they’d end getting hurt.”

In the house’s driveway, there’s a car with a mattress on top of it, a painting, and a wheelbarrow full of rakes.

“She’ll say, ‘Oh, come play in my yard.’ Uh-uh ... I tell them, ‘I wouldn’t go there if I were you.’” the neighbor said.

13 Action News Reporter Sophie Bates visited the house, stepping carefully through the overgrown yard, and knocking on the front door. No one answered.

She called several phone numbers associated with the address, hoping to get in contact with the owner to get their side of the story. The numbers were all disconnected.

She tried Lucas County Municipal Court records instead. Documents show the owner failed to comply with a public health order to remove rubbish, garbage and debris; cut down overgrown vegetation; and contract an exterminator to get rid of rats on the property.

A City of Toledo representative says the city has tried getting the homeowner to comply for at least a year. They want her to clean up the property. If she doesn’t, they may foreclose the property to get it into the hands of someone who will.

“They’re not keeping up on it. They’re not keeping up on it at all. And, I feel bad that they wouldn’t have anywhere to go but ...” another anonymous neighbor said.

There is no timeline on when the city’s case against the homeowner will resolve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

