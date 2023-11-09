November 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some clouds this morning, sunshine will make a full return this afternoon with a high in the middle 50s. Highs clouds are expected tonight with a low in the upper 30s. Friday will bring a mostly sunny sky with a high in the low to mid 50s. The weekend will be mostly sunny overall with a high in the upper 40s. Monday is expected to be sunny with a high in the mid-50s. Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 50s. The next chance of rain is very late next week.

