School Choice Ohio to host K-12 NW Ohio School Fair at Toledo Zoo

The event will take place on Jan. 27, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo Malawi Event Center.(School Choice Ohio)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - School Choice Ohio has announced it will be hosting the 2024 K-12 Northwest Ohio School Fair in January.

The event will take place on Jan. 27, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo Malawi Event Center.

SCO says the event will offer families in northwest Ohio an opportunity to learn more about the educational options available to NW Ohio K-12 students including:

  • Public education
  • Private education
  • Charter and STEM education
  • Vocational education
  • Non-chartered, non-public school options
  • Home education

SCO is inviting all school options to participate, giving them an opportunity to share all of the benefits and programs they offer to area families and their students.

According to SCO, the NW Ohio School Fair is free to attend and includes free parking and admission to the Zoo. There will also be activities including prize raffles, face painting, a photo booth, food and more.

Families can register to attend the event by clicking here.

