Sensory-friendly holiday shopping held at two local Target stores

Two local Target stores dimmed the lights, cut the music and limited foot traffic Wednesday to give those with sensory processing challenges and chance to shop.
By Meghan Daniels and WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local Target stores dimmed the lights, cut the music and limited foot traffic Wednesday morning.

The idea was to give those with sensory processing challenges a chance to get some shopping done without the fear of overstimulation.

Shopping for the holiday season can be overwhelming for anybody, but for those with autism, bright lights, loud music and overcrowded aisles can be all too much.

Bittersweet Farms teamed up with Targets in Holland and Rossford Wednesday with the intention of giving people with sensory processing challenges a chance to get some shopping done without overstimulation.

“One of our residents who was shopping for a gift for herself and just watching her staff support her looking at different snow globes and which one did she like and finally she loved this one and she said, ‘I want this one to be mine!’” Katie Kuntz-Wineland, the marketing coordinator with Bittersweet Farms said.

The event was open for the whole community.

“Posivitevily impact both the lives of individuals with autism and also everyone whose lives they touched. So that is about the whole community, and we love seeing the community come out this morning,” Kuntz-Wineland said.

Tom was one of the participants and said he had quite a successful shopping trip.

“I got these beautiful socks and these ornaments for my family,” Tom said. “It was fun to find stuff my family would like.”

