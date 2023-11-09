Toledo man arrested in Michigan for alleged human trafficking involving two teens

OAKLAND CO., Michigan (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing human trafficking charges after reportedly bringing two teens into Michigan for sex work.

According to Michigan court documents, 30-year-old Javonte Kentrell Odom is facing several felony charges including human trafficking of a minor, prostitution, and child sexually abusive activity.

Michigan State Police say this all happened on November 2nd at 3:10 in the morning. They say troopers stopped near I-96 East and Old Plank Rd. in Oakland County, Michigan, to assist someone with a broken-down car.

Reports say three people were in the vehicle, Odom, a 19-year-old female, and a 16-year-old female.

According to police, when they made contact with the group, none of their stories matched up, leading them to believe something was not right.

That is when further investigation found one of the females was missing from an Ohio group home, and they were all staying in a hotel near the stop.

The Trafficking and Abduction Group for Michigan (TAG) also found that Odom and the two girls had been traveling through several states.

Obtaining multiple search warrants, TAG was able to look through the car and phones found at the scene. That is when they say they found evidence of child sex crimes and sex advertisements.

Reports say the 19-year-old was eventually released, and the 16-year-old was handed over to Lucas County Children’s Services in Toledo.

Odom is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail with his bond set at $500,000.

He is due back in court November 15, 2023.

