13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo man charged for allegedly attempting to rob Rally’s with a knife

On Nov. 8 around 5:25 p.m., Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the Rally’s located at...
On Nov. 8 around 5:25 p.m., Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the Rally’s located at 1035 W. Bancroft St. for a call about a person with a weapon.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after officials say he attempted to rob a Rally’s with a knife Wednesday evening.

On Nov. 8 around 5:25 p.m., Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the Rally’s located at 1035 W. Bancroft St. for a call about a person with a weapon.

According to TPD, the suspect, 22-year-old Marcus Jones, was allegedly armed with a knife and demanded money from the restaurant’s safe. Jones then ran from the restaurant and was later caught and arrested by police after a short pursuit on foot.

TPD says no one was injured and Jones was booked without incident. According to Lucas County Corrections Center records, Jones was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash

Latest News

Holland woman pleads guilty in tax fraud case
On Nov. 8 at 2:40 p.m., Toledo Police responded to a call for a robbery at the Family Dollar...
TPD: Clerk sustains serious injury during alleged robbery at Family Dollar
Vontae Garrett is accused of shooting and killing Mark Wysinger in 2022. Garrett was arrested...
Man found not guilty in fatal shooting outside of Toledo bar
Body found inside burning car in East Toledo
Body found inside burning car in East Toledo