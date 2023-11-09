Toledo man charged for allegedly attempting to rob Rally’s with a knife

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after officials say he attempted to rob a Rally’s with a knife Wednesday evening.

On Nov. 8 around 5:25 p.m., Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the Rally’s located at 1035 W. Bancroft St. for a call about a person with a weapon.

According to TPD, the suspect, 22-year-old Marcus Jones, was allegedly armed with a knife and demanded money from the restaurant’s safe. Jones then ran from the restaurant and was later caught and arrested by police after a short pursuit on foot.

TPD says no one was injured and Jones was booked without incident. According to Lucas County Corrections Center records, Jones was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.