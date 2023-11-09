13abc Marketplace
Toledo resident indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs in stolen vehicle

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo resident was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on multiple drug trafficking charges and receiving stolen property for crimes related to a crash that occurred in July 2022.

According to court records, Kriston Morrow was on nine charges. The charges were; failure to comply, receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.

According to a crash report, Morrow was driving a vehicle and fleeing a traffic stop when she crashed, striking two trees, a utility pole and a building. When law enforcement began investigating, they determined the car had been reported stolen from Van Devere Inc. Kia in Akron, Ohio.

The vehicle also contained drugs and firearms.

