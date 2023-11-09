13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo resident indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges related to deadly crash in March

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo resident was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on three charges related to a deadly crash that occurred in March.

According to court documents, Takharius Byrd was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving under suspension.

According to an incident report, Byrd was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-475 West and Talmadge. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Toledo Hospital where they later died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash

Latest News

Friends and family described 15-year-old Donald Hogan as energetic and athletic.
Toledo man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of 15-year-old family member
Bitwise Industries founders Irma Olguin Jr, a University of Toledo graduate, and Jake Soberal...
Ex Bitwise CEOs charged in $100 million fraud scheme
Medicare open enrollment is a time when scammers might try to take advantage of those confused...
13 Action News Big Story: Scams and How to Protect Yourself
Medicare open enrollment is a time when scammers might try to take advantage of those confused...
13 Action News Big Story: Scams and How to Protect Yourself