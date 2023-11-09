Toledo resident indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges related to deadly crash in March

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo resident was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on three charges related to a deadly crash that occurred in March.

According to court documents, Takharius Byrd was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving under suspension.

According to an incident report, Byrd was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-475 West and Talmadge. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Toledo Hospital where they later died.

