TPD: Clerk sustains serious injury during alleged robbery at Family Dollar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A clerk was hospitalized after sustaining a serious injury during an alleged robbery at a Toledo Family Dollar on Wednesday.

On Nov. 8 at 2:40 p.m., Toledo Police responded to a call for a robbery at the Family Dollar located at 3020 Cherry St.

According to TPD, when officers arrived, they found a store clerk, a 59-year-old woman, who had sustained a serious injury during the robbery. The clerk was transported to an area hospital where officials say she is expected to survive.

The incident is currently under investigation.

