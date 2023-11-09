Unknown suspect breaks stained glass windows at local church, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for whoever is responsible for property damage at a local church.

Police records say an unknown suspect threw rocks through seven stained glass windows and damaged the granite steps at the Saint Adalbert Church in the 3000 block of Lagrange Street. The person who reported it told officers it happened overnight on Tuesday morning.

The report did not list any possible suspects or possible motive in the case. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

