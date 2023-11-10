11/10: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

A few clouds are possible this afternoon, otherwise it will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-50s. Cold and calmer tonight with frosty conditions away from Lake Erie; lows in the low 30s. Saturday will be cooler with highs near 50 and a mostly sunny sky. Morning clouds Sunday, followed by afternoon sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Monday may be completely clear with highs in the upper 50s. It’ll also be breezy. More blue skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next small chance of rain returns next Friday into the following Saturday.

