13abc Presents: The Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eat, shop and enjoy live performances at The Town Center at Levis Commons’ most celebrated day of the year: the 2023 Tree Lighting presented by 13abc on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

4pm: Performances begin, featuring performances from School of Rock, Aaron Roos, Toledo Repertoire Theatre, Ten40! A Cappella, and Perrysburg High School.

7pm: Tree Lighting Special on 13abc - watch live on air or livestream the special on our website, news app, or streaming platforms Santa and Mrs. Claus Arrive Lighting of the Christmas Tree

7-9pm: Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus Carriage Rides



Click here to learn more about all of the holiday happenings at The Town Center at Levis Commons!

