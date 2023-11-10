13abc Presents: The Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eat, shop and enjoy live performances at The Town Center at Levis Commons’ most celebrated day of the year: the 2023 Tree Lighting presented by 13abc on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
- 4pm: Performances begin, featuring performances from School of Rock, Aaron Roos, Toledo Repertoire Theatre, Ten40! A Cappella, and Perrysburg High School.
- 7pm: Tree Lighting Special on 13abc - watch live on air or livestream the special on our website, news app, or streaming platforms
- Santa and Mrs. Claus Arrive
- Lighting of the Christmas Tree
- 7-9pm: Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
- Carriage Rides
Click here to learn more about all of the holiday happenings at The Town Center at Levis Commons!
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.