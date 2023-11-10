13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

13abc Presents: The Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eat, shop and enjoy live performances at The Town Center at Levis Commons’ most celebrated day of the year: the 2023 Tree Lighting presented by 13abc on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

  • 4pm: Performances begin, featuring performances from School of Rock, Aaron Roos, Toledo Repertoire Theatre, Ten40! A Cappella, and Perrysburg High School.
  • 7pm: Tree Lighting Special on 13abc - watch live on air or livestream the special on our website, news app, or streaming platforms
    • Santa and Mrs. Claus Arrive
    • Lighting of the Christmas Tree
  • 7-9pm: Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
    • Carriage Rides

Click here to learn more about all of the holiday happenings at The Town Center at Levis Commons!

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

Latest News

The event is taking place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rogers High School located at...
LAAE, Zia Cooke to hold turkey giveaway and book signing event
Construction worker hit by car
The food drives will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nuestra Gente to hold second Thanksgiving food drive Thursday
Natalie Strohm
Findlay woman tased after allegedly fleeing from police