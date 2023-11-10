13abc Marketplace
18-year-old taking a seat in a Washington Local Schools Board of Education chair

18-year-old Brady Hall was voted to the Washington Local School Board Tuesday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two young, Whitmer High School graduates were elected to the Washington Local Schools (WLS) Board of Education this week.

One of them has only just entered adulthood. 18-year-old Brady Hall was ecstatic to be elected onto the board.

“I’m so incredibly happy, I love this community and getting the honor to serve this community is truly an honor,” said Hall.

Hall has been campaigning in the district for years according to WLS Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

“I met Brady my first year in the district, I think he was an eighth grader at the time,” said Anstadt. “He was campaigning for the school levy at that time.”

Hall thinks he will bring a student perspective that’s been lacking in the current members of the board.

“I know exactly what’s going on in our schools. I just came from Washington Local, I’m a recent Whitmer graduate,” said Hall. “I believe one thing we’ve lacked on the board is the knowledge of truly what goes on, on a day-to-day basis.”

Dr. Anstadt said the district is excited to welcome him to the team.

“I think the story really is the kind of students that Whitmer High School produces, and I think this is part of our story. We hope that we graduate students that continue to serve the community,” said Anstadt.

While Hall has many ideas he hopes to implement into the district during his time as a WLS board member, one of those includes addressing the district’s state report card for this year. WLS scored 2.5 out of 5 overall on their state report card according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Outside of the WLS Board of Education, Hall said he’s a server at La Fiesta in Toledo and plans to start an apprenticeship at IBEW Local 8.

