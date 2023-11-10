Commemorating the 85th anniversary of events of the Holocaust

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Jewish community members came together in prayer and remembrance Nov. 9 for the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, an event which many consider to be the start of the Holocaust.

Congregation B’nai Israel held an event and gathered in prayer to remember the hundreds of synagogues and Jewish businesses that were destroyed during Kristallnacht.

Ivor Lichterman is the cantor and acting rabbi at Congregation B’nai Israel. He is second-generation Holocaust survivor. His parents survived the Warsaw Ghetto in Poland and multiple concentration camps during the Nazi regime.

His father was open about his life story, but his mother found it a difficult subject to talk about until later in life. She got the number on her arm removed years after Nazis in Auschwitz tattooed it.

“She didn’t want to wear short sleeve shirts or bathing suits and have people question her,” Lichterman said. “Like why do you have a number on her arm, were you in prison, people would say because people didn’t know what it was. A tattooed number on her arm.”

Lichterman led Congregation B’nai Israel in remembering Kristallnacht through prayer.

“It’s imperative that we have a good crowd here tonight,” Lichterman said during the service. “That you show up, that you take a stand, that you speak up, when there’s hatred, discrimination, against Jews, against anybody.”

Holocaust survivors, second-generation Holocaust survivors and third-generation Holocaust survivors lit six candles during the service, recognizing the six million Jewish lives lost in the Holocaust.

Diana Lipszyc, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, lit a candle and sang in prayer to memorialize her family, who she thinks of often.

“I say the Kaddish, which is the mourner’s prayer, every time I get a chance,” Lipszyc said. “Because some day, every day, maybe someone in my family was murdered.”

Lichterman’s mother removed her tattoo because the past was too painful to talk about. Later in life, she began to tell her story.

“It was very difficult for my mother to talk about it,” Lichterman said. “But after my father died, mom decided she’s gotta tell her story to later generations, to keep the evidence and the testimony alive. To explain to people what happens when there’s hate in the world and you don’t do something about it. And that’s one of the reasons that we commemorate Kristallnacht.”

Kristallnacht is just one of the dates when the Jewish community commemorates the events of the Holocaust. On the 85th anniversary, the message remains the same. Lichterman said everyone must stand against hate and discrimination.

