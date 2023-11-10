13abc Marketplace
Construction worker hit by car on Laskey Road

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 43-year-old construction worker was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Toledo Police, the victim was working as a flagger for a project on the 2800 block of Laskey, attempting to stop traffic while dressed in reflective hear. The report said 26-year-old Lukas Tucker was driving eastbound on Laskey toward Douglas when he struck the worker.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor. An investigation is ongoing.

