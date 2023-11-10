13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Nov. 10, 2023

The Trifecta.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have football, volleyball, and girls soccer featured in this week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday.

Central Catholic, Anthony Wayne, and Ottawa Hills have reached the regional semifinals along with Bluffton, Perkins, Edison, Columbian, Hopewell-Loudon, Patrick Henry, Liberty Center, Oak Harbor, McComb, and Carey. Whiteford is in the regional finals in Michigan.

Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from those games, plus state competition in volleyball and girls soccer. He’ll also feature the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

FOOTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

  • Central Catholic vs. Mansfield Senior
  • Anthony Wayne vs. Medina Highland
  • Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills
  • Perkins vs. West Holmes
  • Edison vs. Coldwater
  • Medina Buckeye vs. Tiffin Columbian
  • Hopewell-Loudon vs. Patrick Henry
  • Liberty Center vs. Oak Harbor
  • Lima Central Catholic vs. McComb
  • Columbus Grove vs. Carey

FOOTBALL REGIONAL FINALS

  • White Pigeon at Whiteford

VOLLEYBALL STATE SEMIFINALS

  • Olentangy Orange vs. St. Ursula
  • Calvert vs. Canton Central Catholic

GIRLS SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Cincinnati Country Day

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

Latest News

11/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The Village of Luckey is wrapped up in two court cases over its attempts to buy a local quarry.
I-team Investigation: two court cases concerning Village of Luckey water plans
Some people in the area are supposed to see letters telling them their medical debt is forgiven...
I-Team: Medical debt forgiveness letters going out; Lucas County/Toledo not billed for the money
The "giant impact hypothesis" posits that a Mars-sized planet hit Earth 4.5 billion years ago,...
Moment of Science: The “new” old age of the Moon