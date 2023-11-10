Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Nov. 10, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have football, volleyball, and girls soccer featured in this week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday.
Central Catholic, Anthony Wayne, and Ottawa Hills have reached the regional semifinals along with Bluffton, Perkins, Edison, Columbian, Hopewell-Loudon, Patrick Henry, Liberty Center, Oak Harbor, McComb, and Carey. Whiteford is in the regional finals in Michigan.
Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from those games, plus state competition in volleyball and girls soccer. He’ll also feature the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
FOOTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
- Central Catholic vs. Mansfield Senior
- Anthony Wayne vs. Medina Highland
- Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills
- Perkins vs. West Holmes
- Edison vs. Coldwater
- Medina Buckeye vs. Tiffin Columbian
- Hopewell-Loudon vs. Patrick Henry
- Liberty Center vs. Oak Harbor
- Lima Central Catholic vs. McComb
- Columbus Grove vs. Carey
FOOTBALL REGIONAL FINALS
- White Pigeon at Whiteford
VOLLEYBALL STATE SEMIFINALS
- Olentangy Orange vs. St. Ursula
- Calvert vs. Canton Central Catholic
GIRLS SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
- Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Cincinnati Country Day
