Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Nov. 10, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have football, volleyball, and girls soccer featured in this week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday.

Central Catholic, Anthony Wayne, and Ottawa Hills have reached the regional semifinals along with Bluffton, Perkins, Edison, Columbian, Hopewell-Loudon, Patrick Henry, Liberty Center, Oak Harbor, McComb, and Carey. Whiteford is in the regional finals in Michigan.

Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from those games, plus state competition in volleyball and girls soccer. He’ll also feature the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

FOOTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Central Catholic vs. Mansfield Senior

Anthony Wayne vs. Medina Highland

Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills

Perkins vs. West Holmes

Edison vs. Coldwater

Medina Buckeye vs. Tiffin Columbian

Hopewell-Loudon vs. Patrick Henry

Liberty Center vs. Oak Harbor

Lima Central Catholic vs. McComb

Columbus Grove vs. Carey

FOOTBALL REGIONAL FINALS

White Pigeon at Whiteford

VOLLEYBALL STATE SEMIFINALS

Olentangy Orange vs. St. Ursula

Calvert vs. Canton Central Catholic

GIRLS SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Cincinnati Country Day

