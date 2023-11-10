13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Findlay woman tased after allegedly fleeing from police

Natalie Strohm
Natalie Strohm(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was tased after allegedly evading police in Findlay over a course of 1.5 miles Thursday evening.

Findlay police said an officer witnessed Natalie Strahm, of Findlay, blow through a stop sign on S. Blanchard St. at Blanchard Ave.

With the officer in pursuit, she allegedly reached speeds up to 70 m.p.h. while on Sixth St., running multiple red lights and stop signs.

According to a Findlay Police press release, when she finally stopped at the intersection of Locust and Liberty, she exited the vehicle, yelling at the officer, then tried to get back into her car, before being tased.

She was taken to Hancock County Justice Center, held on charges of Failure to Comply and Obstruction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

Latest News

13abc Presents: The Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special
13abc Presents: The Town Center at Levis Commons Tree Lighting Special
The event is taking place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rogers High School located at...
LAAE, Zia Cooke to hold turkey giveaway and book signing event
Construction worker hit by car
The food drives will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nuestra Gente to hold second Thanksgiving food drive Thursday