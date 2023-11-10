Findlay woman tased after allegedly fleeing from police

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was tased after allegedly evading police in Findlay over a course of 1.5 miles Thursday evening.

Findlay police said an officer witnessed Natalie Strahm, of Findlay, blow through a stop sign on S. Blanchard St. at Blanchard Ave.

With the officer in pursuit, she allegedly reached speeds up to 70 m.p.h. while on Sixth St., running multiple red lights and stop signs.

According to a Findlay Police press release, when she finally stopped at the intersection of Locust and Liberty, she exited the vehicle, yelling at the officer, then tried to get back into her car, before being tased.

She was taken to Hancock County Justice Center, held on charges of Failure to Comply and Obstruction.

