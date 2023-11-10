13abc Marketplace
Flint United Auto Workers union votes ‘no’ on proposed GM contract

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The General Motors Flint Assembly Plant, UAW Local 598, has voted “no” against the proposed contract with GM.

The contract, proposed by GM on Oct. 30, would have given autoworkers a 25 percent wage increase and cost of living adjustments over the four-and-half-year deal. Those two factors combined would have brought the wage increase to over 30 percent by the end of the contract.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the tentative agreement with GM would have given UAW workers an 11 percent initial wage increase and a pay bump of 25 percent over the course of the deal.

The contract would have also reinstated cost-of-living adjustments, would have let workers reach top wages in three years instead of eight, and would have protected workers’ rights to strike over plant closures. It would have also ended wage tiers.

This is the most lucrative contract for salaried GM workers in history.

A local UAW picketer Jeff Cusenza said he still wanted to see pensions returned as well.

“It’s a very good offer, but in the long run, what do you have when you retire? What do you have when you leave?” he said. “And the young people don’t see that, they’re not looking at the future. […] But the people that have been here, been through it and lost everything, they deserve to get it back.”

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Local 598 said 51.8 percent of union members voted “no” on the proposed contract.

