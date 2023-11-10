13abc Marketplace
Fundraiser for former hockey player seriously injured in crash scheduled for Nov. 18

Judson was seriously injured in a crash in October.(Judson family)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Oct. 5, Rick Judson was seriously injured in a crash in Swanton. Now his family and friends have scheduled a fundraising event for Nov. 18.

According to Judson’s mom, he has around six months of recovery time ahead of him from the crash.

The fundraiser will feature live music, dancing, a Chinese auction, 50/50 and a cash grab machine. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Cashapp ($MelissJudson) or Venmo (Melissa-Judson-20) and will be available to be picked up at the door.

Tickets are $20 and are currently on sale. Dinner, dessert, an entry into the 50/50 raffle and the Chinese auction will be included with the purchase of a ticket.

The event will take place at 807 Lime City Road in Rossford on Nov. 18 from 5-11 p.m. For more information, text 419-705-9388.

