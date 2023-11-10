13abc Marketplace
Glass City Metropark hosting glow-in-the-dark skating this weekend

The Ribbon at Glass City
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Metropark is holding a Glow Skate event this weekend.

Glow-in-the Dark skating sessions at the Ribbon are scheduled at 5:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The event page said walk-ins are available but the Metroparks organizers recommend advanced reservations. You can make your reservation and check out additional skating session hours for the season at the link here. The ribbon opened for the season on Friday.

  • Open Skate Admission $10
  • Children (3 and under) FREE
  • Children (ages 4-12) $ 8
  • Seniors (65+) $8
  • Group Rate (Groups of 15+) $8
  • Metroparks Members $8

