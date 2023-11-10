Honoring her father’s dream, Seneca County Honor bus rolls along

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Jenny Pahl is honoring her father’s wishes. Continuing his dream for Veteran’s to have the chance to visit all the war memorials in Washington, D.C., for free.

In October, Seneca County Honor Bus returned home from the nation’s capital, shuttling 30 veterans, all-expense paid, on a three-day trip throughout Washington and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“They asked me to help keep dad’s wishes alive and get more Veterans to D.C. moving forward,” Pahl said.

Pahl’s late father Dennis Nye, served during the Vietnam war, as well as the late, Jim Nusser and Mike Lauterbur. They all had the vision of Seneca County Honor Bus.

“Being with that many vets at one time, especially going to the Vietnam Wall, it’s indescribable, the feeling that everybody had, at that time,” Lauterbur said.

Before Nye passed, he made a similar trip to Washington through a group out of Ashland, Ohio. When he returned, he was inspired to start a similar bus trip for Veteran’s living near his home which included Fostoria, Tiffin, Green Springs, Attica, New Riegel, and Republic.

“We get on the bus on Friday, and we’ve said it multiple times, we come as strangers, and we leave as family,” Pahl said.

Pahl added it’s the relationships that are formed on the trip, the emotion that sticks with her the most.

“Seeing them tear-up, seeing them have the emotion, some of them it’s given them closure,” Pahl said.

Ron Clouse served in the Army, he just returned from Washington in October.

“We stop in Shanksville, then you go on to D.C., what was really nice was the nighttime, as soon as you get there, we went around to the memorials in the evening, totally different from seeing it in the daytime,” Clouse said.

Seneca County Honor Bus has made two trips to Washington so far. Pahl continues to raise funds for the next trip this coming fall. Pahl invites veterans from Seneca County and the surrounding area.

“And people keep coming up to me, they’re like, your dad would be proud of you, which makes me tear-up, you know, I know he’s watching,” Pahl said.

