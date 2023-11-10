I-Team: Medical debt forgiveness letters going out; Lucas County/Toledo not billed for the money

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some people in the Toledo area are supposed to see letters telling them their medical debt is forgiven this week. But the 13 Action News I-Team has learned the groups funding these plans haven’t been asked for the money yet.

Mercy Health has a deal with the company called RIP Medical Debt to forgive debt for some in Toledo and Lucas County. But so far they’ve not been asked for the money to make it happen

On Oct. 6, dignitaries in downtown Toledo announced that Mercy Health had a deal with RIP Medical Debt to forgive more than $7 million in medical debt for some who qualify in Toledo and Lucas County.

RIP Medical Debt would buy all that debt for pennies on the dollar. RIP Medical Debt says patients should be getting notice very soon if they’re getting debt forgiven.

A spokesman for RIP Medical Debt telling the I-Team this week: “Letters are out and all of them should have arrived by the end of this week.”

But two groups that have not heard from RIP Medical Debt are Lucas County and the city of Toledo. Both have pledged the money to fund the medical debt forgiveness.

That RIP spokesman told us on Oct. 6: “We invoice the local government in advance of purchasing the medical debt”

Spokeswomen from both the city and county tell the I-Team that RIP Medical Debt has not invoiced their entity and neither has cut RIP Medical Debt a check.

It’s not clear how RIP Medical Debt has the money for when they eventually cut a check to Mercy Health, after taking their 10% fee.

