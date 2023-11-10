13abc Marketplace
Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo to hold Shine a Light on Antisemitism event

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo is hoping to ‘Shine a Light on Antisemitism’ in December.

The event will take place on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Congregation Etz Chayim located at 3853 Woodley Road.

Organizers say the event will include a screening of the film ‘Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life,’ which documents Pittsburgh’s collective response in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history at the Tree of Life, New Light Congregation and Congregation Dor Hadash synagogues.

Shine a Light on Antisemitism will also feature a full Kosher dinner and a public menorah candle lighting for the last night of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday often called the Festival of Lights, symbolizing the spread of light over darkness and good over evil.

According to organizers, Jewish community members and non-Jewish allies will speak at the event and the public is encouraged to attend. The speakers will introduce the topics of Judaism and Hanukkah and provide an overview of historical and contemporary manifestations of antisemitism.

“This event is organized in response to a significant increase in antisemitic violence, harassment and intimidation, and a corresponding rise in other forms of bigotry, intolerance and hate across Greater Toledo and all of Ohio,” said the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo.

Anyone with questions can contact Daniel Pearlman at daniel@jewishtoledo.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

