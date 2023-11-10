LAAE, Zia Cooke to hold turkey giveaway and book signing event

13abc Marketplace
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ladies of Academic & Athletic Excellence and Zia Cooke are holding a turkey giveaway and book signing event next weekend.

The event is taking place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Drive.

“Toledo, Ohio! I owe y’all this and so much more. Just the beginning,” said Cooke in an Instagram post. “Join me with my FIRST turkey give away and book signing!”

Cooke will be signing copies of the book “Zia’s Dream” which follows her journey through her athletic career.

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public.

