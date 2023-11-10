Local auto workers gearing up to vote on GM, Stellantis tentative deals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local auto workers are gearing up to begin voting on tentative agreements with auto makers.

UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty said members will begin voting on the tentative deal with General Motors on Sunday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 13 at their facility.

UAW Local 12 members are expected to get a breakdown of the tentative deal during an informational meeting this Sunday at Savage Arena. Those workers will begin voting on the deal with Stellantis on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Meantime some Ford workers have already been voting, but not all union members are on board. The General Motors Flint Assembly Plant, UAW Local 598, voted against the proposed contract with GM, with just under 52% of members opposed.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.