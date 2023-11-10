13abc Marketplace
Local auto workers gearing up to vote on GM, Stellantis tentative deals

UAW members who work at Toledo's jeep plant were among the first to go on strike on September 15.
UAW members who work at Toledo's jeep plant were among the first to go on strike on September 15.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local auto workers are gearing up to begin voting on tentative agreements with auto makers.

UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty said members will begin voting on the tentative deal with General Motors on Sunday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 13 at their facility.

UAW Local 12 members are expected to get a breakdown of the tentative deal during an informational meeting this Sunday at Savage Arena. Those workers will begin voting on the deal with Stellantis on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Meantime some Ford workers have already been voting, but not all union members are on board. The General Motors Flint Assembly Plant, UAW Local 598, voted against the proposed contract with GM, with just under 52% of members opposed.

